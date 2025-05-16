Motorists who listen to techno or dance music could become bad drivers.

Motorists who listen to techno or dance music while driving may turn into bad drivers

Motorists who listen to techno or dance music while driving may turn into bad drivers

A study by Brunel University in London academics, said drivers need to "exercise caution" when listening to "fast-temp music" because of how it stimulates the brain.

Experts believe tracks with a fast beat, aggressive lyrics or loud bass tones can encourage risky behaviour from those behind the wheel, such as not being alert or speeding.

This is because the music - such as 'Angels' by Robbie Williams - stimulates a part of the brain called the amygdala, which is a small structure inside the brain that is a part of the limbic system that automatically detects danger - and triggers a slight or fight response.

Brunel University said: "Our findings indicate that drivers in high-load, urban environments should exercise caution in their use of fast-tempo music.”

Tagged in