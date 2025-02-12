The risk of a huge London Eye-sized asteroid plummeting to Earth has increased.

A huge asteroid could cause havoc on Earth in 2032

Astronomers previously predicted that 2024 YR4 - which is zooming down towards the planet at 38,000 mph - has a 1.2 per cent chance of crashing down on Earth on December 22, 2032.

However, space agencies across the world have now had to make an emergency decision as the probability has shot up to 2.3 per cent (one-in-43).

The reason for the increase has been put down to earthquakes and severe weather.

An international team is monitoring the dangerous chunk of rock using the James Webb Space Telescope and estimate that its size is up to 300ft wide.

Asteroid expert David Rankin is unsurprised by the chances of it hitting the Earth increasing but is keen to allay fears of a possible impact.

He told Space.com: "We still expect that to start falling at some point. People should absolutely not worry about this yet."