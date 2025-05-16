Three nights of poor sleep can raise the risk of a heart attack or stroke in "perfectly healthy" people.

Three nights of poor sleep can have disastrous health consequences

A new study has revealed that a lack of shuteye triggers molecular mechanisms that are linked to a greater danger of heart problems and just a couple of nights of inadequate rest is enough to set them off.

Swedish experts investigated how sleep deprivation affects biomarkers (proteins in this case) in the body that are linked to cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Jonathan Cedernaes, study leader at Uppsala University, said: "Unfortunately, nearly half of all Swedes regularly experience disturbed sleep, and this is particularly common among shift workers.

"That is why we wanted to try to identify mechanisms that affect how lack of sleep can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

"Ultimately, the purpose was to identify opportunities to address these problems."

The research team studied 16 young men of normal weight and with healthy sleep patterns - strictly controlling the amount of rest they got and making them do high-intensity 30-minute workouts.

The boffins found increased signs of inflammation in the blood of participants when they were sleep-deprived, regardless of their healthy status.

They wrote in the journal Biomarker Research: "Our findings based on highly standardised in-lab conditions, indicate that even short-term sleep restriction can produce a biomarker profile associated with increased cardiovascular disease risk."