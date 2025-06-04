Getting stuck in traffic drives people mad.

Traffic jams cause a lot of stress

A new poll has revealed that being stuck on gridlocked roads is the top 'micro-stress' for Brits as 53 per cent get frustrated in traffic.

Other micro-stresses include a bin bag breaking when you are attempting to take it out (42 per cent), losing your keys (33 per cent) and other people walking slowly (33 per cent).

Psychologist Dr. Becky Spelman said: "Repeated minor stressors can lead to the same physiological and emotional exhaustion as a single major stressor.

"They interfere with our focus, elevate cortisol levels, and can even alter how we respond to bigger challenges. Our brains are not wired for constant low-level friction."

The study, conducted by the calming drinks brand TRIP, suggests that Brits suffer from increased blood pressure due to stress for up to two hours per day.

The top 10 micro-stresses are:

1. Stuck in traffic ( 53 per cent)

2. Bin bag breaks as you take it out (42 per cent)

3. Losing your keys (33 per cent)

4. People who walk slowly (33 per cent)

5. House is a tip (32 per cent)

6. Spill something on your carpet (30 per cent)

7. Misplacing your mobile (28 per cent)

8. Wi-fi buffering when watching a show (27 per cent)

9. Forgetting to change phone overnight (27 per cent)

10. Losing the TV remote (26 per cent)