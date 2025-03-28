Switching off the internet on your phone can reverse the brain's age by 10 years.

Switching the internet off on smartphones has a positive effect on the brain

A study in Canada saw 400 students and working-age adults download an app that blocked their smartphones' access to the internet for two weeks, although they were still able to make calls and send texts.

The participants completed surveys before and after the study to measure their brain function and mental wellbeing and the findings showed that their sustained attention - the ability to focus on a single subject - was boosted so much that it became equivalent to the attention span of someone a decade younger.

Experts believe that the changes to the brain were a result of individuals spending less time on the internet and more time socialising in person and being outside in nature.

The team from the University of British Columbia said: "Despite the many benefits mobile internet offers, reducing the constant connection to the digital world can have large positive effects.

"Our results provide evidence that blocking mobile internet from smartphones for two weeks can produce significant improvements for (well-being), mental health and the objectively measured ability to sustain attention."