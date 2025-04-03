An uninhabited island is facing an increase in trade tariffs.

Norfolk Island, an external territory of Australia, located in the Pacific Ocean between New Zealand and New Caledonia, has been hit with a tariff of 29 percent by the US government, and George Plant, the administrator of Norfolk Island, has admitted to being bemused by the decision.

Plant told the Guardian newspaper: "There are no known exports from Norfolk Island to the United States and no tariffs or known non-tariff trade barriers on goods coming to Norfolk Island."

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, has also admitted to being bemused by the tariff.

The 62-year-old politician - who has been the leader of Australia's Labor Party since 2019 - said: "Norfolk Island has got a 29 percent tariff. I’m not quite sure that Norfolk Island, with respect to it, is a trade competitor with the giant economy of the United States, but that just shows and exemplifies the fact that nowhere on Earth is safe from this."