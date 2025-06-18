Usain Bolt has been named a Guinness World Records ICON.

Usain Bolt holding his Guinness World Records ICON certificate

The world's fastest man - who set the 100m 9.58 seconds record, as well as clocked the 200m 19.19 seconds record at the 2009 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany - feels "honoured" to be part of a prestigious group of individuals whose world record achievements have inspired people worldwide.

Bolt - who retired as a track athlete following the conclusion of the London 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships - said: "I’m always happy to be recognised by Guinness World Records.

"I’m honoured to be part of the greats, being an ICON is what I strive for. It shows that the work I put in really matters, I’m happy to be part of it.”

Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at Guinness World Records, presented Bolt, 38, with his ICON certificate on a surprise visit to the Edwardian hotel in Manchester.

Craig said: "Usain Bolt is more than just a record-holder, he’s a global ICON who has demonstrated what the human body and spirit are capable of.

"As we celebrate 70 years of record-breaking, we’re honoured to recognise Usain’s extraordinary journey and invite people everywhere to get inspired, get involved and be part of it.”

As a new Guinness World Records ICON, Bolt joins the likes of double amputee triathlete Billy Monger, Polar explorer Preet Chandi, global superstar Taylor Swift and the tallest and shortest women in the world, Rumeysa Gelgi and Jyoti Amge respectively.

In addition to the ICON award, Bolt has 15 Guinness World Records titles to his name.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist was the youngest male junior world champion at the age of 15 years 332 days, at the 2002 World Junior Championships in Kingston, Jamaica.

He ran the Fastest 4 × 100 metres relay (36.84 seconds), at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

And Bolt has won the most IAAF World Athlete of the Year awards - six between 2008 and 2016.