Vegans should be given special food rations in the event of a disaster, a leading scientist has claimed.

Tim Lang, a professor of food policy at the University of London, claims that those who eat a meat-free diet and people with certain religious beliefs should receive special treatment in the event of a catastrophe due to the "psychological shock" they will suffer.

The approach is a marked difference from rationing in Britain during World War II - where restrictions were placed on goods such as bacon, butter and sugar.

Speaking at the Hay Festival in Wales, Professor Lang explained: "They have just experienced a lot of things - explosions, energy outage or whatever it is.

"You want them to have things that they know they can eat.

"You don't want people used to a halal diet to eat a non-halal diet, for example, or vegetarians and vegans to have to eat meat.

"You've got to have some flexibility about what is normal now. It's very different to 1940."