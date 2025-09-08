Viagra is being blamed for increasing middle-age divorce rates.

Viagra could be leading to a rise in divorce figures

The little blue pill that treats erectile dysfunction is said to make men more likely to stray as it means they are more frisky and look elsewhere to satisfy their sexual needs.

Sociologist Dr. Katharina Loter and her team at Tilburg University in the Netherlands discovered that divorce rates among adults have increased in Western countries in recent years and found that cheating and drifting apart were cited as leading reasons in a poll of more than 575 divorcees aged over 45 in Switzerland.

The researchers wrote in the journal Family Transitions: "Research shows increasing rates of infidelity among older men.

"This may be attributed to the extended time period from severe health impairments in later life and the availability of treatments for erectile dysfunction."