Scientists have created the world's smallest violin that fits inside a single piece of human hair.

Physicists from Loughborough University used nanotechnology to create the tiny instrument.

It is made of platinum and is 35 microns long and 13 microns wide - a micron is one-millionth of a metre.

With this, the minute fiddle could be placed into a single piece of human hair - which typically measures between 17 to 180 microns in diameter.

However, the experts created an image of a violin instead of the real thing.

The purpose of the creation was to see how materials behave when they are at their smallest, by using their nanolithography machine.

Professor Kelly Morrison, head of physics at Loughborough University, said: "Though creating the world's smallest violin may seem like fun, a lot of what we learned in the process has laid the groundwork for the research we're now undertaking."