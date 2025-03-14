Watching David Attenborough documentaries eases pain.

David Attenborough documentaries soothe pain

MRI scans have shown that looking at nature videos reduced activity in the area of the brain that manages how a person feels discomfort.

A study revealed that volunteers sensed less pain from small electric shocks when looking at images of the natural world than if they were shown pictures of a city or office.

The experts say that nature's pain-relieving effects were half as powerful as paracetamol and believe that more research into the subject could help to develop treatments.

Max Steininger, a PhD student at Vienna University, said that people have previously reported feeling less pain when watching nature but the reasons behind it were unclear.

He said: "Our study is the first to provide evidence from brain scans that just isn't a placebo effect - driven by people's beliefs and expectations that nature is good for them.

"Instead, the brain is reacting less to information about where the pain is coming from and how intense it feels."