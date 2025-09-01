Weight-loss jabs can reduce the risk of heart patients dying at a young age.

A Harvard study tracking 120,000 patients with heart failure shows that Mounjaro reduces the risk of death or hospital admission by a massive 58 per cent compared to standard diabetes treatment.

Meanwhile, Wegovy (semaglutide) was found to cut the risk by 42 per cent over the course of six years.

An additional study by the makers of Wegovy has revealed that both jabs can reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes and early death among people with cardiovascular disease. Semaglutide delivered the strongest protection.

Dr. Carlos Aguiar, vice-president of the European Society of Cardiology, said: "This shows there is a benefit in using one of these two agents to reduce risk.

"We thought that we might not really find a treatment that would work well for a significant proportion of these patients.

"What's been a good surprise is that these drugs are working through weight loss but possibly also through other effects that go beyond weight loss."