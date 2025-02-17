Wolves could be reintroduced to the Scottish Highlands.

Scientists at the University of Leeds claim that reintroducing the beasts to the area could help reduce red deer populations and lead to an expansion of native woodland that can take in and store carbon dioxide (CO2).

Study author Professor Dominick Spracklen said: "There is an increasing acknowledgment that the climate and biodiversity crises cannot be managed in isolation.

"We need to look at the potential role of natural processes such as the reintroduction of species to recover our degraded ecosystems and those in turn can deliver co-benefits for climate and nature recovery."

However, the call has been met with an angry backlash by Scottish farmers.

Bob Carruth, Communications Director at the National Farmers Union (NFU) for Scotland, told MailOnline: "NFU Scotland remains crystal clear that any proposals to reintroduce predators such as lynx, wolves or bears are wholly unacceptable to Scottish farmers and crofters."