A woman has claimed her ex-boyfriend got the "best breakup revenge ever" by farting in her face and giving her a seven-year sinus infection.

Content creator Christine Connell says her nasal nightmare began after one unfortunate night in a hotel, shortly after she had had ankle surgery.

Christine - known online as @christinexploring - opened up about the ordeal on TikTok: "I realised that my ex-boyfriend got the best possible breakup revenge that anyone could ever get.

"I've had a persistent sinus infection ever since he and I stayed in a hotel one night after I had surgery and he farted terribly.

"I couldn't breathe. There's not anything that even compares to that."

She says the vile blast was so bad she has suffered years of stuffy noses, facial pain and green gunk.

The travel influencer claims she had endless tests to figure out what was going on. She says even four different specialists couldn’t crack the case.

But Christine finally got an answer when doctors discovered something unexpected lurking in her sinuses: E.coli.

She told her followers: "It is E.coli. You usually don't get E.coli in your sinuses because E.coli is from poop.

“So I don't know, how does that get in your sinuses unless you have a boyfriend who farts disgustingly and you are forced to inhale it because you are immobile after ankle surgery?”

In a follow-up video, she gave more details about the moment it happened.

The TikTok star said: "He was not clothed and standing between the two beds. His butt was facing me and that is when the fart happened."

Christine insisted it wasn’t on purpose, saying: "He was not intending to fart in my face, he was just getting in bed and [my] face happened to be in the path of the fart that was released."

She added: "Maybe in another circumstance, if I had been healthy, it wouldn't have happened.

"And also, when I say it was the worst fart I have ever smelled in my life, I truly mean that."

Despite her theory, one expert isn’t convinced.

Professor Franklin Joseph, head of Dr Frank’s Clinic, told The Sun: "While it certainly makes for an eye-catching TikTok, the idea of developing a sinus infection from someone passing gas is, scientifically speaking, extremely unlikely."