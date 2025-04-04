A woman has won $50,000 on the lottery for the third time.

The Maryland resident has been playing the state lottery for decades and after purchasing the Bonus Match 5 ticket from Royal Farms on Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills, she scooped one of the top prizes again.

She said: "Bonus Match 5 has always been my favourite.

"I am going to pay bills and use the rest to have some fun!"

Since the the mid-2000s., the woman has won the prize on two other occasions.

All three of her total wins were on quick-pick tickets, officials said, according to the Miami Herald.

The Bonus Match 5 is held every night of the week, and the top prize of $50,000 is granted if the user manages to match all five of their numbers to the winning draw.

According to local press, the woman in question is a medical worker and tends to play the game online on her mobile app.