Women find men with feminine faces more attractive.

A test of over 1,500 participants in the UK and Japan revealed that there was a general preference for more feminine features in both men and women.

Scientists asked people to rate male and female faces that had been digitally altered to be more or less feminine and found that feminine features were preferred.

The love for feminine faces was prevalent across genders, sexualities and ethnicities as only the degree of preference changed between groups.

The results could explain the appeal of celebrities such as actor Timothee Chalamet and singer Harry Styles to the fairer sex.

Dr. Thora Bjornsdottir, lead researcher on the study at Scotland's University of Stirling, told MailOnline: "We were somewhat surprised that we didn't find that any group preferred masculinity in men's faces."