Experts claim that the minimum required to avoid extinction is 2.7 babies per woman worldwide but Britain's average is only 1.44.

The global figure is an estimated 2.3.

Diane Cuaresma, author of the study in Japan, explained that the figure needed to spare humanity is higher than the long-held rate of 2.1 to account for early deaths and childless women.

She said: "Since fertility rates are below this in developed countries, almost all family line-ages are destined to go extinct."

Maverick tech mogul Elon Musk - who is said to have fathered 14 children - has frequently urged people around the world to start having more babies.

The Tesla billionaire said in 2022: "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilisation than global warming."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

