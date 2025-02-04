Women talk more than men.

Women talk more than men every day

Experts at the University of Arizona recorded speech from over 2,000 people in an attempt to discover the most talkative sex and were met with a smaller difference than presumed.

It was found that men spoke 11,950 words per day on average while females surpassed this with an average of 13,349 words.

Despite the results, the boffins claim that the assumption that women chat more than men is a "stereotype" that often carries negative connotations.

The scientists said in a paper published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology: "Women are widely assumed to be more talkative than men.

"The ubiquity and often negative connotation of this stereotype makes evaluating its accuracy particularly important."

The new study gives a clearer insight into differences between speech and gender, but the researchers have recommended follow-up studies into sex-based spoken language contrasts.