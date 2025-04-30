The world's tallest and smallest dogs have met.

Reggie, the world's tallest dog, and Pearl, the world's smallest pooch, have met

Reginald (Reggie) the Great Dane, from Idaho, welcomed Pearl the chihuahua, from Florida, into his home earlier this month, coordinated by Guinness World Records - which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025.

Standing at 3.59 in, four-year-old Pearl looked up at the seven-year-old 3ft 3 in giant - but he was "very careful" around the little one, which "eased both owners' anxieties about the meeting".

Reggie’s owner Sam Johnson Reiss said: "I’m not worried that [Reggie] won’t be careful around Pearl.

"He’s very, very cautious and aware.

"I anticipate that he will be really good with her and probably be more interested in Pearl’s owners than maybe Pearl herself!

"Obviously, bringing the smallest dog in the world with the tallest dog in the world, there was a little bit of anxiety, but I think he was very gentle [and] very, very kind [to Pearl], as best as he could be.

"And then, when he was done, he was done."

Agreeing, Pearl's owner Vanesa Semler said: "I think that was the main reason, he was trying to be careful around her, so I think that may be the main reason he wanted to stay away because he was really, you know, gentle with her.

"That’s an amazing quality. That talks a lot about how caring and loving he is!”

After a great day of fun - which included the pooches having a ball - the pair were exhausted and took some "well-earned naps".

Reflecting on having record-breaking dogs, Sam said: "If Reggie gives happiness to any one person, that will be great for him and that will make him happy.”

Vanessa added: "I think you can see through the photos and videos the love we have for our pets, they’re part of the family."