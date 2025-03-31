Yoghurt could slash the risk of bowel cancer.

Oncologist Professor Justin Stebbing has said the dairy product contains a bacteria called Bifidobacterium - which is believed to have an effect that stops tumours from forming - and it can reduce the risk by up to 20 per cent.

However, he insisted that people eat yoghurts with "live cultures" because different forms of the food may not be able to produce the same results due to "fermentation processes", which "can result in varying levels of beneficial bacteria".

The advice comes off the back of research in February 2025 that found those who consume at least two servings of yoghurt every week over 30 years are a fifth less likely to get bowel cancer.

Prof Stebbing - who is a professor of biomedical sciences at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge - wrote on The Conversation: "The emerging evidence suggests that regular yoghurt consumption may have a protective effect against certain aggressive forms of [bowel] cancer."