A family of gorillas have been taught to order food from a tablet.

Gorillas have been trained to order food from a tablet at a zoo in Japan

The primate clan - Momotaro, 24, his partner Genki, 38, and their two sons Gentaro, 13, and Kintaro, six, - were tasked with remembering a sequence of numbers from one to nine and input into a touchscreen device to get a reward.

Footage shows one gorilla at Kyoto City Zoo in Japan remembering the correct order of numbers and earning itself a treat.

However, the other two are unable to remember the sequence when they step up to the touchscreen.

The gorilla family have been working with the numbering system for the past five years but father gorilla Momotaro struggles the most as he can only solve puzzles featuring the numbers one to six and has a high error rate.

The ordering provoked strong reactions from social media users.

One wrote: "These King Kongs are getting too smart!"

Another added: "I hope Momotaro can get better at it."