1. I’ve Lived All Over the World

From the sun-drenched coasts of Spain to the rainy streets of the UK, the wild landscapes of Australia, and the storybook charm of the Netherlands, I’ve called many places home. Each country has shaped my worldview, added colour to my characters, and deepened my fascination with how place shapes identity. Although one of the hardest parts of moving around is the feeling of never quite belonging, something I explored in my debut thriller, Good Girls Die Last.

Author Natali Simmonds

2. I Come from a Long Line of Artists

Creativity is in my DNA. My Spanish grandfather studied with Dalí, my father was a graphic designer, my English grandfather designed machinery, one aunt was a florist and the other a fashion designer, and now my sixteen-year-old daughter has plans to study art and design at university. I love to paint and draw, it’s my favourite way to unwind, and it’s that artistic heritage that instilled in me a reverence for beauty, storytelling, and self-expression.

3. I’m a Little Bit Esoteric

I’ve always been drawn to the unseen - witchcraft, spells, past lives, and ghosts. I’ve had my fair share of spooky experiences, I’m a qualified Reiki healer and Colour Therapist, and even attended a few courses at the London School of Psychic Studies. My passion for the unknown influenced my first fantasy series, The Path Keeper, and I love to touch upon magical themes with my paranormal romance series, The Blood Web (which I co-write with Jaqueline Silvester as Caedis Knight).

4. Sleep Deprivation Changed My Life

I didn’t sleep for four years. It was during this brutal stretch of postpartum insomnia that I turned to writing as a lifeline, my only way of escaping the torture without physically running away. My sleep deprivation literally changed my life! My third thriller, While My Baby Sleeps, was inspired by my struggles during this time. A psychological thriller that’s as raw as it is relatable.

5. I Always Dreamed of Working in Film and Television (and now I might)

At the age of 18 I was accepted to study English and Film at the University of East Anglia, but life had other plans. I didn’t end up getting a degree, instead working in advertising and marketing, then eventually becoming a writer at the age of 37. Ironically, I’m now executive producer on the screen adaptation of my debut thriller, Good Girls Die Last. It’s a full-circle moment that reminds me it’s never too late to live your dream. If it’s meant to be the universe will find a way of getting it to you.

6. I Love Teaching and Mentoring

There’s nothing more powerful than helping someone find their voice. Whether it’s through public speaking, workshops, or one-on-one mentoring, I find so much joy in empowering children and creatives and helping tell their own stories. Whether I’m speaking to 300 teens about resilience or running one of my How To Write Good Sex Scene classes, there’s nothing I love more than sharing knowledge with others.

7. I’m ADHD, but I See It as a Superpower

I had no idea I was ADHD until my daughter was diagnosed dyslexic and ADHD. I come from a very loud, creative, and expressive family so I thought chaos, everyone speaking over one another, and endless energy was normal. But I’ve never seen my neurodiversity as anything but an advantage. My ability to be ‘on’ all the time and think of a million things at once fuels my creativity and ideas. Plus, my hyper-focus always manages to kick in when it matters most. I write two to three books a year as well as lecture and mentor, which is a lot by most standards, but I actually enjoy the variety and pressure.Thank goodness I’m not ‘normal’...because my life certainly isn’t!

Natali Simmonds latest book 'The Ex I Buried': An absorbing psychological thriller packed with jaw-dropping twists out on kindle 29th September 2025

Follow Natali on Instagram