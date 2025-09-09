The Book

So Anyway by JL Somerset

The stakes couldn’t be higher at the poker service in the Russian Unorthodox Church over the chip shop: Ottoman Ozgur is after a crucial Greek recipe, but risks getting Stavro’s dreaded daughter instead.

Up the High Street, retired light-heavyweight ‘Shakespeare’ O’Brien’s Oxford Academy of Higher Learning could be about to lose its only student to the Chinese Secret Service. The Rev. ‘Sunshine’ Jackson’s Boy’s Club isn’t doing much better, so if the juvenile delinquents won’t join him, he’ll have to join them.

Meanwhile serial loser Puffy Addit has got religion and a job on the buses, and they don’t mix well. Accidental celebrity chef Gordon Bennet is in well over his head, and so is Rob Turpin when he turns up to nick a work of art he nicked once before.

If it ain’t one bloomin’ thing it’s another.

About the author

JL Somerset first joined the BBC as a Studio Manager and, after self-learning Chinese and living in Beijing, became the Head of the BBC Vietnamese and Chinese Services. After retiring from BBC at 50 he has worked as a self-employed violin maker and then music publisher. He now lives in Stoke Newington.

Why You should read this book

JL Somerset explains: “I was taking a rest from working on novels, and wrote the first story (Identity Theft) for my own amusement. It struck me that, as in Damon Runyon’s ‘More Than Somewhat’, which I’d been re-reading, the narrator was as much a character as those he was narrating. The idea grew on me, and I started aiming at a collection which would do for Tottenham something like what Runyon did for Broadway.”

What we thought

A tongue in cheek look at life and people in North London - hilarious but so true amusing and completely relatable. After all who doesn't know a Herbie, a Stavros, or a Freida. Excellent wit, you will love it. How about a TV comic series.

Natalie Key for Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/09/2025 ISBN: 9781836283713 Price: £9.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

