In my novels, Zoe Sinclair is a woman who grows in complexity and power as she is swept into an apocalypse. The question is, can she keep up?

S G Bell author of the 'The AI Aftermath Series'

In book one of the AI Aftermath series, The Epilogue Event, she is a rebellious nineteen-year-old pushing at the boundaries. Maybe, her studious and academic twin sister Eve provides her with the impetus to dissent, to reject and to make her mark in less conventional ways. Like so many before her, she leaves her rural home and makes the trip to London with all the indomitable confidence of perfect ignorance. But Zoe is charming, playful, intelligent, and attractive. She uses these features linked to a less lovable propensity to cut and run when things get tough. Without realising it, Zoe has a fabulous tool kit for survival.

The story of Zoe is a journey from the shallows into depth. The AI Aftermath books have a lot to say about the subliminal, the ocean beneath the waves. Zoe is a character who loves the waves, the fun, the empty headedness associated with enjoying distraction. The story of AI Aftermath as developed in the second book, Baptised and Newly Born, is the story of Zoe’s deepening. When the world turns, and people become monsters, Zoe is surprised by her own resilience. And, in reluctantly exploring her own depth, she finds strength, endurance, loyalty and a capacity for leadership. Zoe is rightly the primary character of the book, and she takes on this mantle easily.

Maybe Zoe’s journey from hedonist, influencer to courageous sleuth is led by personal characteristics she does not even realise. Instinctively Zoe understands the need for kindness and fairness. Her experience of the changing world is a white-knuckle ride towards cruelty and fear. She realises that these qualities are the primary indicators of oppression.

So, Zoe has the potential to become a warrior, but not just against the oppression of people by machines. She is furious about the coercion of women by systems, the tyranny which post-apocalyptic society exerts on women to be mothers and the barely concealed willingness of authority structures to destroy the young ‘for the greater good’. Zoe is a keen and critical observer of those who spout platitudes about the greater good.

I would say, she is agnostic on the value of society, unless personally convinced by her own need. But if this woman decides something is wrong, she is capable of anything.

And here we have the essence of Zoe. She will change the world, but only if she decides that she wants to – it’s personal. If unconvinced, she might run away but if she does decide to stay and play, watch out!

Baptised and Newly Born is the second novel from author S G Bells The AI Aftermath Series, which explores the clash between human beings and Artificial Intelligence.

The original story The Epilogue Event covers the demise that leads to beginning of this worlds downfall.

RELEASE DATE: 28/03/2025 ISBN: 9781835741481 Price: £9.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

