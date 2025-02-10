The Book

Baptised and Newly Born is part of The AI Aftermath Series, written by S G Bell. This is the second installment after the original story The Epilogue Event which explores the beginning of this worlds downfall.

Baptised And Newly Born by S. G. Bell

A decade after the Cynosure, Zoe Sinclair is still trying to ignore the end of the world. For ten years, everything has been slowly falling apart; people continue to disappear, and no one seems to know where, until they begin to reappear as the terrifying Baptised.

Zoe needs to get away — it's something she is good at — but to outrun the tide of impending catastrophe will take every bit of her creativity, imagination, and callous disregard for those she cares about.

From Milton Keynes to the devastated city of London, Zoe runs while the creatures of the plague relentlessly pursue her. Can she uncover the secret of the Newly Born? And what will she do when she finally has nowhere left to go?

It looks like her future may no longer be in her hands, but can the ragtag group of acquaintances she has loved and lost save her from death or a hideous transformation?

The Author

author of the The AI Aftermath Series, S G Bell releases the second book in the series Baptised and Newly Born

S G Bell, is a partner, father, professor, international consultant, CEO, and writer working from his rural home in Norfolk. In his fiction, S. G. Bell explores ideas intercepted at the boundaries of his professional and academic experience – most specifically, speculations about the vulnerability of social groups, and the existential challenges emerging from the internet and artificial intelligence.

How The Book Came About

S G Bell explains: “My work as a university professor and the CEO of a research institute has involved group dynamics, sustainability of community and the future of the internet. As an academic I wrote extensively about these topics. I am convinced that there is a degree of conceit in our attitude to social change and the influence of technology on social dynamics. I wanted to explore this in the heated fictional space of general artificial intelligence. The books of the AI Aftermath Series deal with issues of social control and fear relating to our relationships with our social groups, our technology and ourselves.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/03/2025 ISBN: 9781835741481 Price: £9.99

"What struck me most reading this AI apocalypse was not the all-too-prescient nature of the epilogue event itself, but the human element that strives against the stream. The evolution here is two-fold - both man and digital machine - which makes for a complex, engaging read." - Andrew Hook (author of Candescent Blooms), on The Epilogue Event

What we thought

This is a series of novels for all who have doubts on the rise and the continued rise of AI technology. It starts to forecast the potential outcome for humanity and it is not good. This is a very well written book that smoothly moves on from book one, The Epilogue Event, and continues the decline of humanity. Scarily riveting, you have difficulty putting the book down and when you read the final pages you will be desperate to see the next book. Female First.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

