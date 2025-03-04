My heart breaks one Thursday in October2023. I am not being dramatic when I tell you this. I literally have a broken heart. I don’t much like having a broken heart as much as I like saying it; having it is inconvenient and irritating…

Author Juliet Sullivan

The Book

When Juliet Sullivan’s mother killed herself in 2023, her heart ‘broke’, as literally as possible: she was diagnosed with takotsubo cardiomyopathy. In What Becomes of the Broken-Hearted, Juliet explores the condition, and the root of it: her childhood trauma and her mother’s suicide.

Juliet Sullivan masters the craft of speaking about the unspeakable and does so without being weighed down by the gravity of the subject matter. Almost every paragraph brings some new witticism, weaving an entertaining, insightful and informative read.

The exact frequency of the disease is not known and might be underestimated but is thought to comprise approximately 2% of all individuals, and with cases increasing, it’s time to raise awareness. With wry humour, What Becomes of the Broken- hearted? is part-memoir, part exploration of a debilitating health condition, which even includes heart-healthy recipes.

The Author

Juliet Sullivan studied journalism in the 90s and went on to write for The Daily Mail, She Magazine, and her local newspaper, among others. Following her move to Canada in the early 2000s, she wrote a recurring column in the Province newspaper entitled Diary of an Immigrant. She has been interviewed on Lorraine Kelly and worked on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast. Juliet lives between White Rock, Canada and Brighton.

She is the author of The Gallstone-friendly Diet, The Best of British Cookery, All Shook Up, the account of Suzie Derrett’s natural battle with cancer; and a children’s book about her Instagram-famous cat Benny.

What Becomes of the Broken-hearted? is her new book.

Print ISBN: 9781781612620 Extent: 240 pages Price print: £18.99 Pub date: 14th February 2025

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

