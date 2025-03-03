Many of us approach dating or a new relationship with what we believe is a fresh and hopeful spirit, not recognizing that we’re also carrying with us the invisible baggage of hidden expectations and ingrained patterns. To truly start anew, we need to first get in touch with the relationship we have with ourselves. Rather than “working” on the relationship, it’s the work we do to understand what’s going on inside us – independent of other people – that can unlock the door to true connection.

Self help - Becoming Relationship Ready

The heart of this book is a guide to identifying and breaking old patterns. With this fresh approach to dating and even to existing relationships, we can finally see the lighter side of love and find joy in connection.

“Becoming Relationship Ready is an engaging, wise and inspiring story of getting over ourselves to find ourselves. It reflects the struggles of so many clients I have seen over the years. I wished I had this book to share with them. This book is a simple gift for those who think they’ll never find love with the ‘right’ partner.” - Judith A. Sedgeman, EdD Published author, podcast host and Mental Health Mentor

About the author

Lila Turner MA, Founder and CEO of Relationship Ready, is a visionary leader in love. A former fashion designer turned executive mentor, she discovered that true change begins with the relationship we have with ourselves. As a Partner at One Thought, she saw many high-achievers struggle with love. This inspired her to found Relationship Ready, helping people who can make anything in their life work- except love, break old patterns and find deep fulfilling connections. A sought-after speaker and mentor, Lila shares her insights worldwide.

Lila explains: “The inspiration for this book was the results that came out of a ‘hunch business’ I launched in 2014 working with busy, capable, professional women who could make anything in their life work except love. My clients were tough, independent and brilliant, not up for failure, so dating was a frustrating and disheartening dead end that looked like a waste of their time. Yet they deep down craved connection and partnership. The results of helping them with their state of mind, clarity and relationship to themselves radically changed their dating experience. I was inspired to share their stories. Initially the book was about their stories only but in giving the background to what I had learned myself I expanded the book to include my own journey, a much more uncomfortable sharing than I expected it to be. My own marriage had died on the vine at a difficult time in the relationship and I share how this turned around without ‘working’ on it, without ‘trying’, without any promises to do better.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/02/2025 ISBN: 9781836281399 Price: £12.99

