1. Abduction: Last year, two officers from Sussex Police came round to my house, as instructed by the FBI(!), and interviewed me to find out if I was the same Beth Miller who had been abducted from outside her home in Idaho in 1983. I wasn’t, but this was easily the most interesting thing that has ever happened to me, so I’ve put it first. Please don’t expect the rest of this list to be on the same level. This is the peak.

2. High culture: I believe that the sitcom is one of the highest of all the artforms. I did a sitcom writing course years ago but I do not have the skills, alas. My favourites? Why, thanks for asking: Derry Girls, Spaced, The Good Place, Frasier, King of the Hill, Gravity Falls, Better Things, 30 Rock.

3. Brainiac: In an attempt to keep my brain active, I’m trying to learn all the capital cities of the world. I currently know about 160 of them, though new ones keep pushing out older ones I haven’t locked down. My favourite is Paramaribo (capital of Suriname, of course) as it is so nice to say out loud.

4. Bloody-mindedness: It took fourteen years between starting to write my first novel and it being published. Persistence (also known as ‘doggedly refusing to take no for an answer’) is a useful trait in writers.

5. Obsession: I am powered by tea, but my favourite brand (Numi English Breakfast) is impossible to get in the UK. For years I had it shipped in bulk, twenty boxes at a time, from a company in the Netherlands, then they stopped selling it. After a panicked couple of days, I found a company in the US that will keep me supplied, at some cost. It’s not an addiction. I can stop any time I like. I’ll just pop the kettle on while we’re talking.

6. Infidelity: My uncle runs a dating agency for married people who want to have affairs. He sees it as a valuable public service. I wrote a magazine column about him for years in which he was thinly disguised as ‘Uncle Adultery.’

7. Blasphemy: I read all my reviews. I obviously love the positive ones – I get such joy from hearing what readers enjoyed about the book. But the most memorable review I’ve ever had was from someone who did not like the swearing – or indeed, anything - in my fourth novel, The Missing Letters of Mrs Bright. It was a one-star review, and the headline was ‘Language, threesome, blasphemy, abortion, disgusting!’ I am planning to get that printed on a t-shirt; I find it very poetic.

