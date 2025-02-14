The Book

I killed Lucy

In a tangled web of betrayal and revenge, Lucy's life comes to a brutal end, and four women emerge, each claiming to be her killer.

Lucy, in her thirties, lives with her nine-year-old daughter, Paige, from a previous marriage. Over the years, Lucy has wreaked havoc on the lives of four women: Jennifer, her best friend with whom she shares a tumultuous history; Clara, Lucy's estranged younger sister; Gillian, whose husband lost his job because of Lucy's manipulations; and Rosa, her ex-husband's new wife.

Each of these women harbours a deep-seated hatred for Lucy and possesses both the motive and means to kill her, but all four are claiming responsibility for her murder.

Who is truly to blame?

The Author

Kim Harford an author with a PHD in female relationships

Kim Harford, originally from the Midlands, has built a diverse career spanning research, teaching, and academia, with several academic publications to her name. Now based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, she enjoys classic films, music, and attending live gigs and theatre performances. In her local community, Kim serves as quiz mistress at a local pub, where she hosts themed music quizzes.

Where The Idea Came From

Kim explains: “The idea for I Killed Lucy came about when I attended a crime writers’ convention. Several ladies mentioned that they will read half a book, flick to the end to see who the killer is and then continue reading, although they now know the identity of the killer. I asked them what they would think if they knew the identity of the killer from page one because the killer admitted committing the crime, or if several people all claimed to be the killer and they had to determine who was innocent rather than who was guilty, and they said this was an intriguing concept that they had not come across.

I also really wanted to explore interaction with women and how that interaction can produce a domino effect that, in this instance, can be extreme but always interesting. When I did my PHD in the mother/daughter relationship to education, it was fascinating to see the disparity between the generational lines of thinking and what they'd been taught versus what they learn through nurture. It was intriguing to continue my exploration of this in a different format.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/03/2025 ISBN: 9781835741832 Price: £9.99

This is an absolutely thrilling tale of revenge and relationships, a reinvention of the mystery genre way beyond the traditional procedural. From an author with a PHD in female relationships which brings with it an indepth understanding on the way women interact in relationships and how the outcome can develop from that. This is a riveting and totally absorbing novel that just doesn't disappoint. Female First

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

