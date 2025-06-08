The Book:

My Brilliant Demise

Professor Anna Fairchild is always pushing her limits, driven by her ambition to change the world as a prominent leader in neurogenetics. After years of research on human attractions, she has a eureka moment and finally makes a breakthrough. She has discovered a method to close specific pathways in the brain and create new ones, potentially eliminating our impulse to judge each other based on their appearance. Excited by the prospect of a world free of superficial judgments, Anna tests her unproven drug on a human specimen.

However, this decision sets off a chain of events that Anna could never have foreseen. Her drug, instead of achieving its intended purpose, triggers a dormant virus in the subject’s body, leading to an uncontrollable spread through bodily fluids. The virus, far from being benign, mutates unpredictably, causing a complete reversal of the desired effect. The affected individuals no longer find young, fertile people attractive, a consequence that Anna could never have imagined. Anna must stop the spread before she causes an epidemic, which would end natural reproduction in the fertile population.

Will Anna be able to halt the drug's effects before they spiral out of control? Can she undo the damage already done? And most importantly, can she survive the consequences of her creation?

D.K. Hinkley

About The Author

“As a woman of a certain age, I've felt the sting of being overlooked by society," the author, D.A. Hinkley explains. "This shared experience has inspired me to write a book that explores how our perceptions of others are heavily influenced by their appearance. I've felt the weight of invisibility that comes with age, a feeling that's not unique to me. Others are shunned because of their skin colour, weight, or gender. My goal is to shed light on these prejudices that we all carry, often without even realizing it.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/06/2025 ISBN: 9781836283249 Price: £9.99

In Our Opinion

This fictional book that deals with perceptions and biases based on appearence. and one womans attemt to change this. An interesting take of - what if and what happens when things get out of control'. 'An interesting and thought provoking read'. Natalie Key Female First

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

