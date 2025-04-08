The Book

The Chronicles of Kaimakla

The climate apocalypse predicted by today's scientists has finally come to pass. The Eurasian landmass has become one vast desert scorched by ferocious heat. Most of humanity has been obliterated by the ferocity of heat, rising oceans and storms of unimaginable force. All knowledge of today’s science and technology and of our civilisation has been lost.

Amanaar and Mayzaar, who live in the underground city of Kaimakla, discover that the oasis on which the city depends is drying up, and that they will all die soon from thirst and starvation. As a desperate measure, Amanaar organises a journey to cross the vast desert to their north in search of a safe haven. On their journey they face many terrors, but also stumble upon objects from today’s world which are incomprehensible to them. They meet Stinna who passionately believes in the truth of the legends of great cities and a vanished hugely advanced technological civilisation. Stinna persuades the two men to join her in the search for the truth and for an explanation of what happened. This is their story.

About the Author

Ravi Tennekoon is passionately interested in the consequences of climate change. A lawyer and former Professor at King's College London, he was selected by the prestigious Chambers Directory as one of the leading lawyers in his field. He is the author of a major textbook, The Law and Regulation of International Finance. He was a lecturer and tutor in laws at Trinity College, Oxford, after reading law on a Rhodes Scholarship.

The story behind the book

Ravi explains: “This book is about the world in the aftermath of a climate cataclysm. My interest in the impending climate cataclysm was triggered by non-fiction works such as Al Gore’s ‘An Inconvenient truth’ and David Wallace-Wells’ “An Uninhabitable Earth”. I wanted to write a novel based on the science set out in such books.

I wanted to imagine a world after the collapse of human society and human civilisation caused by a climate cataclysm. There is a genre referred to by some as “cli-fi” such as Kim Stanley Robinson’s novels. These depict the events leading to such a climate cataclysm and describe the climate collapse as it happens. However, I wanted to write a book set in the aftermath of the climate apocalypse and imagine what it would be like for the few humans who survive a climate cataclysm. This novel has as its backdrop the terror that awaits humanity in the future.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/04/2025 ISBN: 9781836280958 Price: £10.99

What we thought

A dystopian climate novel that captures the present day climate concerns and if allowed to continue the possible outcome to mankind. Well thought out and presented. Female First

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

