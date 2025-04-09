The Book

Dacre Dilemma from Rebecca Tope

Simmy is four months pregnant, working partly from home and partly from her Windermere florist shop when her husband Christopher asks her to take flowers to Eleanor Padgett. Eleanor has helped him in his auction house, as she is an expert in antique textiles. She lives near the church at Dacre, and Simmy meets her in the nearby churchyard.

But when they notice the body of a young man by one of the gravestones, the happy outing turns dark. It is not long before Simmy once again finds herself in a complex and puzzling investigation, led by D I Moxon and aided by her friends Ben and Bonnie.

About the Author

Rebecca Tope is the author of three bestselling crime series, set in the Cotswolds, Lake District and West Country. She lives on a smallholding in rural Herefordshire, where she enjoys the silence and plants a lot of trees.

Publication date 19 June 2025. Price £22.00. ISBN 9780749032678

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

