Dance of the Earth follows Rose and her children, Nina and Walter, as they navigate love, ambition, and identity through the transformative power of dance and music, set against the artistic and social upheavals of 1875–1921 Europe.

From backstage to centre stage and theatres of war, Dance of the Earth is a sweeping family saga.

Set against the backdrops of London’s gilded Alhambra music hall, Diaghilev’s dazzling Ballets Russes, and the upheavals of the First World War, Rose and her children, Nina and Walter, pursue their ambitions, loves, and dreams. Dance and music become both sanctuary and self-expression, shaping their identities and helping each of them find their place in the world.

Spanning the years 1875 to 1921—an era of profound artistic and social change—fact and fiction interweave in this tapestry of birth, sacrifice, and renewal. Art—both serious and comic—is at the story’s beating heart.

Stories with big themes written as page-turners are Anna M Holmes’s speciality.

With an extensive background in dance and theatre, Dance of the Earth is a story she has longed to write. Her novels—The Find, Wayward Voyage, and Blind Eye—are all typified by deep research.

Anna worked as a radio journalist before embarking on a career in arts management.

Originally from New Zealand, she now lives in South-West London.

Anna explains: “This is a story I have been longing to write. Dance has been continuous throughout my life, as a practitioner, teacher, arts manager and reviewer.

During my MA in Dance Studies, renowned critic Clement Crisp was my tutor for 20th Dance History, and I was inspired to learn more about the Ballets Russes. The title of my book is from Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring. I have loved weaving together fact and fiction.

This story, set during a period of immense change, required delving into many different subjects. Not just dance, theatre and music history, but also military and transport history. And while visiting World War 1 battle locations in Northern France I could visualise the landscape for particular scenes.

My story, while character focused, is about the power of art to uplift. Just like my character Rose, I believe that in unsettled times, pretend worlds matter.”

'Anna is the master of weaving together fact and fiction, building characters that are so believeable then adding them into a fully immersive story of fact and fiction, a wonderfully absorbing novel we loved it'. Natalie Key Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/10/2025 ISBN: 9781835743102 Price: £9.99

