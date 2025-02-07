The Book

Death on Dartmoor Edge

The eighth book in the very successful Devon Mysteries series by Stephanie Austin. This compelling crime series follows amateur sleuth and antique dealer, Juno Browne, as she stumbles upon mysterious murders in the idyllic Devon countryside.

Juno Browne, self-proclaimed Domestic Goddess who can turn her hand to cleaning, dog walking or home help jobs, is feeling overworked and underpaid. Her elderly client, Maisie is demanding more of her time and staff absences at the Ashburton antiques shop she also owns are making business difficult. She is not the only one with problems, very serious problems however. Her friend Elizabeth is being blackmailed, and dear Ricky’s errant nephew is on the run from criminals in London.

Juno’s attempts to help take her from an isolated manor house on Dartmoor to London’s glittering theatreland. Can she avoid being fatally entangled in threads of deceit and murder?

Death on Dartmoor Edge, by Stephanie Austin which is published 17th April in paperback £9.99 ISBN 9780749031282

About The Author

Stephanie Austin has enjoyed a varied career, working as an artist and an antiques trader, but also for the Devon Schools Library Service. When not writing she is actively involved in amateur theatre as a director and actor, and attempts to be a competent gardener and cook.

She lives in Devon.

Follow Stephanie Austin: Website Link www.stephanieaustin.co.uk

READ MORE: Tennis news: Madison Keys wins first-ever Grand Slam title at Australian Open

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on