Training in Thailand was meant to build Liv Arnold’s strength — instead, it turned into a crash course in testosterone, terrible chat-up lines, and a reminder why some abs should come with a warning label.

I recently went on a three-week trip to Phuket. My goal? Train Muay Thai, eat red duck curry, and maybe come home with biceps slightly larger than my anxiety.

What I didn’t expect was to become the unofficial love interest of half the professional fighting scene.

I trained at nine different gyms — nine! — and I kid you not, I had multiple pro fighters slide into my DMs from just one gym. You’d think I’d walked in carrying a sign that said ‘Available for immediate submission’ (In the non-MMA sense.).

Which begs the question: do fighters have the highest sex drive, or are they just very, very bored between rounds?

The Accidental Bachelorette Season: Muay Thai Island

I got more attention than I expected. I wasn’t doing anything flirtatious — I was just …existing. Female. Foreign. Not part of the regular sweaty bro crew.

Pro fighters — some of whom train with UFC stars and compete at the highest level — are, it seems, incredibly horny.

One fighter asked me to go for a walk. I agreed, not because I thought we’d connect on a soul level but because the guy had abs. But almost immediately, he got handsy faster than you can say ‘head kick’. I’d just met him. His excuse? “You're leaving soon…no time.”

No time for basic respect, apparently.

He then added: “I’m a man.”

Oh, well. Case closed. Someone call the Nobel committee, we’ve cracked the mystery of inappropriate behaviour.

I left quickly. Uncomfortable. Annoyed. Needing an ice bath, stat.

Abs, Aggression, and Absolutely No Small Talk

Let’s talk about the DMs. The fighters might be elite in the ring, but they’re swinging wildly in the conversation department. The messages?

“Hi.”

“U train today?”

One just sent a waving emoji, then sat there like I owed him my number, my time, and possibly a towel.

You’d think for men who’ve mastered spinning elbows and head kicks, they’d be able to construct a sentence. But no, it seems some believe six-pack abs are a substitute for conversation.

The Masculinity Paradox

This whole experience made me think about how masculinity is shaped in these high-testosterone environments. These men are literal warriors: trained to react fast, suppress emotion, and perform dominance. There’s very little room for softness. For subtlety. For actual human connection. Maybe it’s not about horniness but about context?

Some of them may be sweet under the surface, like the guy who talked about the guilt after knocking someone out cold. He even visited the guy in hospital and brought him food. That was, honestly, hot. Caring and violent? The Jane Austen of fighters.

But often that side gets buried beneath bravado, ego, and a deeply ingrained ‘get in, get out’ mentality. (Pun very much intended.)

They train in close contact daily. Chest to chest. Legs tangled. Sweaty grappling, clinching, holding, dodging. Their teammates are mostly other men. And when you’re surrounded by dudes and testosterone, they often don’t get much genuine interaction with women.

So when one does show up — someone not wearing headgear and not throwing punches — it’s like dropping an avocado into a CrossFit class. Suddenly everyone wants a piece, but no one knows how to actually talk to it.

Final Thoughts (and Elbows)

So, do fighters have the highest sex drive? Maybe. Or maybe the better question is this: What happens when you take young men, put them in intense physical proximity 24/7, remove most female company, and teach them to lead with instinct and aggression?

Sometimes, you get respectful athletes who are emotionally aware and committed to their craft.

Other times, you get gropey gym bros who think “I’m a man” is a justification for skipping the basic human decency class.

To be clear, this isn’t a takedown of fighters. I love Muay Thai. I’m attracted to the masculinity of fighters.

But ladies, if you head to Thailand for training, pack your wraps, bring your boundaries, and be ready to duck a few DMs as well as punches.

Because, apparently, in the ring and online…you always gotta keep your guard up.

