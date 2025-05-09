The Book

Lottie is living her best life: a new city to explore, new friends, and the challenge of her studies—until a chance encounter with Payge, an odd bookseller, shatters everything and changes her life forever.

Payge warns Lottie that she’s being hunted by powerful, secretive individuals known as the Makers, who control portals linking different worlds. Offering his protection, Payge takes her through strange realms, where Lottie discovers she has a rare ability the Makers lack—the power to alter these portals. When her powers are exposed, she attempts to escape her dangerous new life, but she faces betrayal, loss, and near-death encounters, relying on her growing bond with Payge to survive. Yet she begins to wonder if he is truly the friend and protector he claims to be.

With her world in ruins, her powers revealed, and enemies closing in from all sides, can Lottie find a way to control her destiny—or will she be forced to flee forever?

Stephen DG Frame author of contemporary fantasy novel Inquisitive

Stephen DG Frame lives by the sea in the far north of Scotland. He works in a forest, enjoys a board game or two, and is a lifelong fan of the galaxy’s greatest comic, 2000AD.

Stephen explains: “I wanted to write a book which explored what might happen if a perfectly ordinary person was thrust into a situation that is utterly extraordinary, but with the caveat that their life experiences might actually have prepared them in some way for this happenstance. My hero, Lottie, is curious, geeky, and a gamer. She is open to the possibility of the far-from-normal. So, when she lands in what is, in effect, a role-play game played out for real, with very lethal stakes, she copes, to an extent. At the same time, she finds she is completely out of her depth and needs to rely on those around her. That was the second inspiration: a story about the strength of friendships and how it helps us to deal with the difficulties life throws at us.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/06/2025 ISBN: 9781835742365 Price: £9.99

