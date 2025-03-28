With the cost of living soaring and the book world more competitive than Love Island, even bestselling romance authors are exploring new ways to earn. Some are even turning to OnlyFans, and Liv Arnold wonders if she should join them…

Let’s cut to the chase: Buy my romance books. I’m not built for OnlyFans. With the cost of living climbing faster than my anxiety levels on a Monday morning, even bestselling authors are eyeing up a side hustle. I mean, when your electricity bill starts resembling a ransom note, you begin to explore…alternatives.

In today’s economic climate, creatives everywhere are being squeezed like the last sad lemon at the bottom of a discount bin. Which is probably why more and more erotic romance authors are turning to OnlyFans.

And honestly? Fair enough. If you’re already writing about billionaire CEOs tearing off shirts and flinging women onto mahogany desks, why not turn that fantasy into some extra income? OnlyFans has become a legit platform for authors to share exclusive content, bonus chapters, behind-the-scenes writing chaos—or yes, the occasional cheeky pic.

It’s direct. It pays well. And you don’t have to wait six months for the approval of your publisher.

So it’s quite the dilemma and while I’m not saying I would, there are definitely some upsides to joining OnlyFans as an author.

Pros…

• Promoting my books with an OnlyFans link on my business card would definitely stand out at the next literary festival. “Author. Storyteller. Occasionally seen in fishnets.”

• No more gift-buying dilemmas. Just hand out free subscriptions to friends, family, and your boss at Secret Santa.

• It’s a new way for loved ones to stay updated. “Hey Mum, just posted a new short story and also a topless review of my skincare routine. Love you!”

• Haven’t got much work experience or books to your name? That’s fine. It gives you something to bulk up your credits.

• Need to avoid awkward doctor’s visits? Just send a link. “Here’s my rash, my mole, and my left butt cheek—all in 4K.”

But Here’s the Problem…

I can barely take an Instagram selfie without cropping half my face or accidentally showing a pile of laundry. Lighting? Filters? Seductive smirks? I once tried to do a sultry pose and ended up looking like I’d sneezed mid-swoon.

Plus, my strengths lie on the page. I’m the type who can write a three-page sex scene involving emotional backstory, witty banter, and exactly the right number of throbbing verbs. That’s where the real art is.

And while I deeply admire those brave, bold, beautiful authors making OnlyFans work for them—I’m just not ready to blur the line between fiction and, well…flirty high-res reality.

Final Plea (Because Apparently Food Costs Money Now)

No, I’m not built for OnlyFans. I’ll stick to doing what I do best: writing romance with heat, heart, and characters who can’t keep their hands—or their emotional trauma—to themselves.

So, will you buy my books? Amazing. I am ready for those big, fat pay cheques. Colgate smile.

And if you don’t? Well, my backup plan is ‘Manifesting a Rich Husband.’ Current status: Manifesting harder.

Just spare me the effort. Please. My therapist says I need the validation.

Liv Arnold is a critically acclaimed author and internationally renowned sex advice expert who has featured on the covers of Playboy, FHM, and Grazia, among many others. Her books have garnered widespread acclaim from the media and from a string of New York Times bestselling authors.

