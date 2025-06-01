The temperature is rising and with it the annual pressure to be ‘summer body ready’, but real confidence means embracing the body you already have, not chasing someone else’s ideal, writes author and equality campaigner Elizabeth G.

Summer Body Pressure - image Courtesy Kaboompics.com/Pexels

It’s that time of year again, the dreaded ‘summer body ready’ season. Many of us still remember the infamous 2015 Protein World ad that asked, “Are you Beach Body Ready?” plastered across the Tube and magazines, featuring a model in a bright yellow bikini.

I remember seeing that poster and feeling a wave of shame wash over me. It made me feel like I couldn’t set foot on a beach until I looked just like her: flat stomach, flawless thighs and not an ounce of imperfection in sight.

But the backlash was swift. Women everywhere, and of all shapes and sizes, began posting beach and poolside pictures, proudly captioned, “I am always beach body ready.” That moment ignited something powerful. It made us start questioning what being ‘ready’ for the beach even means, and who gets to decide.

I’ve always thought of myself as a fairly body-confident woman. Whether I’ve been a size eight or a size fourteen, I’ve loved my curves, eaten well, exercised regularly, and embraced the body I’ve been given.

But that doesn’t mean I’m immune to the pressure. Every summer, it creeps back in, that voice whispering I should be leaner, more toned, chiselled and cellulite-free.

I’d like to think we’ve made progress since the ‘heroin chic’ era of the ’90s, but with the rise of the skeletal, Ozempic-inspired look now sweeping through Hollywood, I can’t help but wonder whether we’ve simply rebranded the same old obsession with being as thin as possible? At the core of all this remains a message that’s hard to escape: smaller is always better.

And yet, the reality is far more complicated. All bodies — truly all — should be celebrated. We don’t know what someone else is going through based on their appearance. Judging someone for their weight is both unkind and uninformed.

Food marketing doesn’t help either. Food manufacturers and supermarkets spend millions on packaging, advertising and labelling that often manipulate us into making poorer choices. It’s everywhere you go. No matter how health-conscious you try to be, you can’t escape the influence of an industry designed to make you consume more, not better.

I’ve spent years thinking about all this as I’ve lived both extremes. I’ve been the girl pushing food around the plate, secretly counting every calorie, starving herself and going to bed hungry. I’ve smiled in photos where I looked physically ‘great’ while privately battling guilt, exhaustion and a deep sense of misery.

At my smallest, a size eight, I was obsessively weighing my food, avoiding social events that involved eating, taking laxatives and going through bouts of bulimia. My body was crying out for nourishment and care, and I ignored it. I hurt it. And looking back, I feel such guilt for everything I put it through.

That experience changed me. It’s why, these days, I try not to beat myself up if the scales creep up a little, especially as I’ve grown older and my body has gone through its natural changes. I’ve come to realise that my weight naturally fluctuates with the seasons. During the colder months, I reach for comfort food and carbs. In the summer, I’m more likely to cut back a little and throw myself into spin classes. That cycle feels natural for me now, not forced.

I’ll admit, I do still enjoy the feeling of losing a few pounds, or seeing a flatter tummy in the mirror as summer rolls in. My energy levels pick up, and there’s a sense of lightness that comes with movement and sun and seasonal change. But the key difference now is that I no longer attach those feelings to self-worth. I no longer chase weight loss as a way to earn my place on a beach or in society.

It’s taken me time to understand that self-care and self-acceptance can coexist. I can feel good about moving my body more without punishing it. I can take pride in how I look, without feeling ashamed when I don’t match some impossible ideal.

As women, especially those of us in our forties and beyond, our bodies are in a constant state of flux. Hormones shift and energy ebbs and flows. There are days when we feel strong and days when we feel bloated, tired and fed up. That’s life. That’s biology.

The best we can do is embrace the ebb and flow, taking the rough with the smooth. That means treating ourselves with kindness, tuning in to what our bodies are really asking for and cutting ourselves some slack. Because balance matters far more than any number on a scale.

So as the temperature starts to rise and we dream of sunshine and holidays, let me say this loud and clear: every body is beach body ready. Not when it’s lost ten pounds, or squeezed into a bikini, or survived a juice cleanse. But now. Exactly as it is.

Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Elizabeth G. is a British author and podcaster who campaigns for, and is a vocal advocate of, equality for sex workers. She is currently trying to expand the scope of The Equality Act 2010 to include the sex industry in order to protect those working within it from discrimination. Her candid memoir, ‘Unashamed: Why Do People Pay for Sex?’ is out now.