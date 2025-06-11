The book:

Niramaya - A Female Medics War Journey

December 1971. The Bangladesh War of Liberation is in the middle of the critical final battles. While being subjected to all the traumas of war, Doctor Meena struggles against the forces that threaten to undermine her commitment to the people she serves, as the full force of an army is unleashed against her and her community.

Confronting the evils aligned against them is the only way of ensuring their survival. Any other course of action could result in unthinkable consequences, as they are plunged into a war of liberation, where the enemy is not always outside your inner circle and where women are on the frontline.

Can Doctor Meena save her people from the aggression of a volatile army major who is intent on their destruction? Can she save herself?

The Thoughts Behind The Book

“When an army invades a country, the men in that country have a certain perspective on what will happen to them. Women will have a totally different and frightening perspective on what may happen to them and their young daughters," explains the author, Sean C Ward. "The main protagonist in the story, Doctor Meena, is a fictional character based on two real-life doctor acquaintances: one a lady doctor captain in the Pakistan Army, based in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), during the 1971 War of Liberation.

The other lady doctor was involved in the treatment and counselling of women who had been subjected to the whole spectrum of assaults on women, common to all wars. The third medic in the story is a German nun. Her character is based on an acquaintance who was a hospital sister in Germany during World War II. People in her town were fearful of being overrun by the American or Russian armies, and the concerns that either scenario would mean for the women in the town, based on the stories they were hearing.

It seems that nothing has changed in today's wars, as we view assaults on medics and innocent civilians in daily news reports. Niramaya is inspired by the experiences of these people.”

The Author

Sean C Ward had a career as a commercial aviation aircraft engineer, but now spends his time writing, reading and travelling. He has a private pilot licence and a degree in theology. He volunteered as a development worker in India where he gained valuable insights into the politics and cultures of the Indian sub-continent. He lives on the Irish Sea coast in County Meath, Ireland.

RELEASE DATE: 28/06/2025 ISBN: 9781836282563 Price: £9.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

