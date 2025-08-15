My debut novel, Solo, tells the story of Cate, a fictional French horn player with a top orchestra. She’s living the dream following the career she loves, until a miscarriage causes an onstage panic attack and a famous solo goes disastrously wrong in front of a huge audience. Traumatised and humiliated, Cate reinvents herself online, retrains as a language teacher and travels the world, trying to forget. Ten arid years later, she’s drawn in to mentoring a talented but under-educated teenage horn player and starts to remember what she’s lost.

Author Caroline Swinburne

As a child and in my twenties, I, too, was a keen French horn player, and my world centred around music lessons, youth orchestra rehearsals and concerts. Unlike my protagonist, I never felt “good enough” to play professionally, but I knew that music was central in my life. I joined the BBC as a trainee, with ambitions for a day job in music broadcasting, which would free me up to spend my evenings and weekends playing my beloved horn.

But my plans were derailed, when I got side-tracked by speech radio and started to travel the world making programmes. My new life was fun and exciting, but there was no time for music. Freed from the tyranny of a daily practice routine, and worries about the next concert, it was easy to wonder why I’d spent my youth obsessing about something which now seemed unimportant.

Fast-forward to my forties, when I was struggling to juggle motherhood and work, when somewhat to my amazement, my older son started showing a keen interest in music. I supervised his practice sessions, and brushed up my rusty skills to accompany him. Seeing my child’s excitement at learning a new piece of music, or playing with an orchestra for the first time, reminded me of what I’d lost.

Eventually, I changed career to qualify as a music therapist and piano teacher, studying alongside people decades my junior, and eager, ambitious, and musically sharp. If I’d felt inadequate back in the day, it was nothing to this. But I worked hard, putting in even more hours of practice than in my youth, and eventually I earned my place in the profession.

These days, I teach adults, ranging from beginners to advanced players. A few have played since childhood, some have always wanted to learn but never had the opportunity, and many, like me, are returning to music after a long break, For a few, music is the day job but for the vast majority, it will always be a hobby. I feel immensely privileged, to work with people who commit time, money and emotional energy, because they love music and want to play as beautifully as they possibly can.

Cate rose far higher than me, and fell far lower – but like her, I spent decades ignoring a vital part of being and pretending to be someone I wasn’t. Thankfully, I came to my senses before it was too late. Reflecting on all this was the motivation for the book.

Author Bio

Caroline Swinburne originally studied music and joined the BBC aiming to work for Radio 3 but became side-tracked by speech radio. For over two decades she worked as a reporter and producer making features about the developing world. Following the birth of her two sons, she re-trained as a music therapist and - originally a French horn player - became obsessed with the piano. She now runs a successful teaching practice in south-east London, as well as writing music-themed fiction.

Her debut novel Solo will be published by The Book Guild on 28th September.

www.carolineswinburne.com

