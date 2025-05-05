Inquisitive is a story about friendship. So, this is an article about the same. Let’s start with some words. ‘Friends’ is a funny word, with all sorts of warm connections, but light-hearted. ‘Friendship.’ Now that’s different. It’s deeper. It speaks of commitment. It speaks of bonds. Friendship is interesting. It can be many things, so it’s fertile ground for the creative writer. What do these have in common: The Big Bang Theory, Ted Lasso, Cheers? Okay, we’re mining TV sit-com history there, but I’d argue they’re all centred around friendships. Then, of course, there is Friends. Fertile ground, indeed.

Stephen DG Frame

Can we be friends with anything other than people? I like to think most dog owners would say they are. It’s a two-way street of companionship, both parties bringing gifts to the table. Cats? Hmm. Maybe. So, we can be friends with other living things which respond to our emotions and actions, as we respond to theirs. Can we be friends with living things which don’t? I think we can. Do we feel nurtured and at peace amongst plants and trees? Isn’t that a friendly relationship? It’s not such a step then, to say we can be friends with inanimate objects. We have books which we turn to for solace. Paintings from which we draw strength, music which lifts us. Are these our friends? It’s not that you treasure an object for the memories it holds, you treasure it for what it is. For what it gives you. Friendship is about giving without expectation of return. Inanimate objects have no expectations. Perhaps that makes them the perfect friends.

All friendships have one thing in common. Their starting point. Friendship can’t be bought, or inherited, or brought to your door at your summons. Friendship has to be found, by chance or by seeking, it doesn’t matter, but it doesn’t come ready-made. It is durable. It can outlast love affairs, it can outlast marriages, it can outlast lifetimes. But first it has to be found by some random turn of whatever gears drive the universe. My local pub used to have a sign behind the bar that had the audacity to be both cheesy and meaningful at the same time. It said, “There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t met yet.”

Inquisitive is a story about strangers and friends, about what might happen if a stranger robs you of your friendships, about how it might be if the only person left to be your friend is the stranger.

Stephen DG Frame's Inquisitive is due to be published on the 28th June 2025.

