A thousand left shoes, three wives, and one determined man combine in this comic novel

The Three Wives of Charlie Mellon

The Book

Charlie Mellon is a self-made man who doesn’t always have the plans the right way up. What he does have is a heart of gold, a wife he loves, and one thousand left-foot Adidas trainers.

However, "life has flicked a small stone of causation sliding down the hill of fate" for Charlie, and very soon, his house—and even his wife—could be swept away.

To prevent this, all he needs to do is find 1,000 right-foot Adidas trainers, be in two places at once, and dodge the murderous intent of a builder who completely misunderstands Charlie’s complicated relationship with the man’s wife.

That can’t be too difficult, can it?

The Three Wives of Charlie Mellon is the story of one man’s determined—and sometimes hilarious—attempt to keep his life from falling apart.

About The Author

After successful careers as a bank manager and scientific analysis company owner, Ian Siragher retired to pursue creative ventures. Now, he spends his days writing, running, and crafting ceramics. Based in Cambridge, he shares his home with an understanding wife, a flock of goldfinches, and the odd squirrel.

Why You Should Read This Book

Ian explains: “This story is a heartfelt celebration of small-time entrepreneurs and an unexpected defence of bank managers. Having been both, I feel well positioned to square that circle. As a bank manager, I remember insisting a client reduce their overdraft. Later, when they turned things around, they confessed they’d rush to the pub after every meeting with me. What I saw as ‘just business’ was, for them, deeply stressful. This novel, in part, is an apology—and a reflection on the human side of numbers.

At its heart, I offer readers someone to laugh with and to cheer for. What surprised me most was Charlie, a character whose unique voice caught me off guard with gems like, “The bridge to your future is built on the timbers of your past” and “The sand in the hourglass of reality is burying the gravestone of my dreams.”

Currently, I divide my time between writing, commercializing a life-saving device for asthma sufferers and crafting porcelain ghosts for a bookshop. As Charlie would say, “Everything might be predestined, but you never know what the destination is.”

This story is my way of bringing humour, heart, and hope to anyone navigating life’s unexpected journeys.”

What We Thought: A highly amusing read that will bring a smile to your face while you can also appreciate the situations that Charlie finds himself in. An entertaining read that you will love. Natalie Key Female First

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

