The Book

"Polly falls for Spike, who leaves for Australia then discovers she’s pregnant. Three years later, as a single mum dating Max, Polly’s world is upended when Spike returns with a new girlfriend. Then Polly learns that love is never simple."

The Trouble With Love

Is loneliness worth the price of freedom? Polly Park thinks so—until she meets Spike, who’s set to leave for Australia in six months. No strings, no mess. But falling in love—and a surprise discovery after he’s gone—leaves Polly’s life forever changed.

Three years later, Polly is a single mum to her daughter, Rowan. She’s dating Max and may finally be ready to open her heart again. Then Spike reappears with a glamorous girlfriend, throwing Polly’s world—and her emotions—into turmoil. As old feelings resurface, Polly must navigate where her heart stands with both Spike and Max, and consider what’s best for her daughter.

The Trouble with Love is a witty rom-com that tackles love’s messiness. If love is the answer then what is the question?

About The Author

Rosemary Dun had a portfolio career including physiotherapy, medical rehabilitation and disability research, before returning to her first love, writing. She has an MA in Creative Writing and is a tutor in Creative Writing at The Open University. A spoken word performer and novelist, Rosemary writes in her blue shed on a hill overlooking the Bristol Channel. Rosemary Dun identifies as a disabled author living with ME and Hypermobile-Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

How The Book Came Into Being

Rosemary explains: “I wanted to write a book about modern families of friends as well as romantic and motherly love. I’m interested in the plight of single mothers and the trials of dating if you have young children.

Polly sees herself as a Renaissance Woman who doesn’t need a man – she’s happy as she is, surrounded by her friends and running her own business. She’d rather be lonely than give up any independence or freedom. This story also explores the dynamics of women’s best friends; and of mothers and daughters.”

Why Read The Book

A touching novel that explores the trials of falling in love and the accompaning problems when it doesn't follow the script. Often amusing but as we all know love comes with many hard lessons. The Trouble With Love is a well written novel that we can all relate too - well worth reading. Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/04/2025 ISBN: 9781835742082 Price: £9.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

