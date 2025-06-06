The Book

Visitations by Daniela Dragas

Dana, a solitary woman from Eastern Europe, dies in a New Zealand nursing home, leaving behind a trove of notebooks and a trail of memories.

The nurse who discovers them is drawn into Dana’s life, the tragedy at the heart of it and Dana’s quest to make her world right again. As the nurse reads, she navigates through profound sorrow and complex emotions, experiencing both the strangeness and allure of the woman’s memoir-like writings.

Daniela Dragas’s lyrical prose imbues Dana’s story with philosophical insight, creating a rich tapestry of reflection and wonder.

The narrative explores themes of memory, identity, and the fluid boundaries between past and future, inviting readers to ponder their own place in a diverse world.

Visitations oers a captivating and thought-provoking journey, engaging readers with its storytelling and deep introspection. It will linger in your mind, challenging and inspiring you long after the final page.

The Author

Author Daniela Dragas left Croatia die to civil war in the 90s and started a new life in New Zealand.

Daniela Dragas is a word lover, memory keeper and a writer. Her writing has appeared in various magazines and journals. She holds an MA (Distinction) in Creative Writing from the IIML, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. Daniela grew up in Zagreb and currently lives in Wellington.

Why You Should Read this Book

Daniela explains: “Visitations is based on very real events from my backstory. During the 90s I left Croatia due to the civil war and moved to New Zealand. One of my main characters has the same journey, and this book explores the far reaching consequences of that decision. It could be equally said that the book is about displacement, un-belonging, identity, parenting, spirituality, faith, New Zealand ... or in other words ''otherness'' in its many incarnations.”

What We Thought

A deeply moving novel based on true emotional events this book will leave the reader dwelling on the story told in the the book long after they turn the final page. Natalie Key for Female First

Visitations by Daniela Dragas is out now ISBN: 9781836281627 Price: £20.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

