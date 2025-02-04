In the race to achieve the ‘perfect’ body, more people than ever are turning to GLP-1 type drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound for a “get thin quick fix”, according to Marcelle Rose, one of the UK’s leading nutritionists and disordered eating specialists.

The drugs are already household names and hailed by many as miracle weight-loss solutions.

Originally developed to manage Type 2 diabetes, these medications generally work by mimicking a gut hormone that suppresses appetite and regulates blood sugar levels.

But Rose, the author of new self-help book The Binge Freedom Method, said their off-label use as diet aids is soaring, driven in part by social media advertising and posts from dieting influencers.

The drugs’ appeal is obvious: the idea of effortless weight loss without the need for lifestyle changes.

Yet this “oversimplistic” narrative overlooks the complexities and potential risks involved, she added.

While these drugs may offer short-term results, she said they fail to address the root causes of disordered eating.

Binge Eating Disorder (BED), the most common eating disorder in the UK, already affects around 1.25 million people.

It is characterised by episodes of consuming excessive amounts of food, often in secret, accompanied by feelings of shame and lack of control.

Unlike other eating disorders, BED doesn’t involve compensatory behaviours such as purging, which can make it harder to identify.

Rose, a British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine registered Nutritionist and Master Practitioner of Eating Disorders, fears the rising popularity of GLP-1 drugs could contribute to a fourfold increase in BED cases by 2030, pushing the number of sufferers to 6.25 million if the trend continues unchecked.

Speaking at this week’s launch of The Binge Freedom Method, she said: “We’re witnessing an alarming rise in eating disorders, driven by quick fixes like GLP-1 drugs and fad diets.

“While these medications can have their place in medical treatment, their widespread use as a weight-loss shortcut is deeply concerning.

“Using GLP-1 drugs as a standalone solution ignores the bigger picture.

Yes, these drugs do suppress appetite, but they also fail to address the underlying relationship with food.

“For individuals prone to binge eating or struggling with body image, they can do more harm than good.

When discontinued, rebound weight gain, hunger and cravings will only exacerbate feelings of shame and loss of control.

“Binge Eating Disorder already affects one in 50 people in the UK, but if current trends continue, we could see that number rise to one in 10 by 2030.

“That’s a 400% increase, and it’s not just statistics—it’s millions of lives impacted by a deeply misunderstood and often invisible illness.

The warnings come as hospital admissions for eating disorders hit record levels.

In England alone, NHS admissions surpassed 30,000 last year, marking a 65% increase over the past decade.

While conditions like anorexia and bulimia have traditionally dominated the headlines, BED is now emerging as a significant concern.

The condition, which is a mental illness, does not discriminate by age, gender, or socioeconomic background.

But its links to weight stigma and diet culture make it uniquely positioned to “thrive in today’s image-obsessed society”, Rose said.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok are saturated with weight-loss content, from influencers flaunting their GLP-1 transformations to relentless ads promoting detox teas, meal replacement shakes, and restrictive diet plans.

This “bombardment” of unrealistic body ideals can distort perceptions of normality, particularly among young people, she warned.

A study by the Mental Health Foundation found that 40% of teenagers felt social media pressured them to look a certain way, and this figure rises to 53% among girls aged 13 to 18.

“Social media advertising and influencer culture are pouring fuel on the fire,” Rose, a master practitioner in eating disorders and obesity management, said.

“Platforms are flooded with images of so-called ‘body perfection’ and quick fixes, creating an environment where disordered eating can thrive.

It’s a toxic cycle that pressures people to conform to unrealistic standards.”

The accessibility of weight-loss drugs, which are becoming cheaper and easier to obtain online and without prescription, is compounding the problem.

Earlier this year, research suggested that nearly three-quarters of UK women are considering GLP-1 medications as part of their weight-loss strategy for 2025.

Rose said eating disorders also have an impact on families, healthcare systems, and wider communities.

The economic cost of eating disorders is estimated at £15 billion annually, factoring in treatment, lost productivity, and other associated expenses.

Yet, funding for specialised eating disorder services remains critically low, with many patients facing long waiting times for care.

While weight-loss drugs have their place in medical treatment, Rose said their growing normalisation as a diet shortcut raises urgent questions about society’s relationship with food and body image.

Tackling the BED crisis requires a holistic approach, which addresses the symptoms and the societal pressures and psychological factors at its core.

As the UK prepares to mark Eating Disorders Awareness Week - from 24th February to 2nd March 2025 - experts including Rose are now calling for a shift in focus.

Instead of promoting quick fixes, she said there needs to be “greater emphasis on education, prevention, and sustainable health practices”.

Rose’s new book, The Binge Freedom Method, aims to do its part in tackling the problem.

Combining evidence-based strategies with compassionate advice, it offers practical tools for stabilising eating patterns, managing cravings, and building a positive relationship with food. She hopes it will empower individuals to take control of their health without resorting to extreme measures.

“Eating disorders don’t exist in a vacuum. In fact, they’re deeply tied to societal pressures, weight stigma, and a culture that glorifies thinness at any cost,” she added.“We need to focus on promoting healthy relationships with food and our bodies, not perpetuating harmful ideals.”

Marcelle Rose is a BANT-registered nutritionist, coach, and specialist in eating disorders and behaviour change. With a unique synergy of nutritional therapy, eating psychology, and mindset coaching, she helps people worldwide overcome binge eating, emotional eating, and eating disorders. Her compassionate and practical approach empowers clients to build self-worth, achieve lasting food freedom and reclaim their life.

Her new book, The Binge Freedom Method: Your Four Pillar Plan to Beat Emotional Eating for Good, out now, introduces her signature ‘Four Pillar’ framework - Nourish, Balance, Think, and Feel - to address the physical, emotional, and psychological roots of binge eating. It includes actionable steps, tools and strategies, plus over 40 simple recipes, and a downloadable workbook to help readers break free from the cycles of guilt, shame, and cravings.