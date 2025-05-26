What is the Book About?

Whiskey Business Elliot Fletcher

Whiskey Business follows an unlikely opposites attract romance between a famous actress and a grumpy whiskey distiller.

Set in the beautiful Scotland, on the Isle of Sky, readers will learn the beauty of small towns and coastal Scotland.

April Sinclair takes a break from acting and returns home to inherit her late grandfather’s (named Kier) manor and whisky distillery.

Meanwhile, Malcolm (known as Mal) Macabe has worked at the distillery since he was a teenager, but is struggling as he takes over from April’s grandfather.

Mal initially isn’t very fond of April as he is reclusive and doesn’t wish to accept April’s help to make the distillery more successful.

However, as time passes, Mal becomes more open to April’s ideas to promote their whiskey to people beyond their small town.

A big theme of the book is healing and self-discovery as April and Mal go through a journey to overcome their past traumas and vulnerabilities.

Their animosity between them begins to wane as they learn more about each other and start to have romantic feelings towards one another.

Who is Elliot Fletcher?

Elliot Fletcher lives in Edinburgh, Scotland with her husband (whom she started dating at 16), cat and dog.

She loves browsing second-hand book shops, collecting pebbles on the beach or rewatching the 2005 Pride & Prejudice.

She is very new to the book world, with Whiskey Business being her first published book.

The first book she was obsessed with as a child was The Princess Diaries, and another obsession of hers is Greek mythology.

She plans to release her second book of the Macabe Brothers trilogy, called Scotch on the Rocks, on June 5.

Why Should I Read This Book?

You should read Whiskey Business as its many themes explore the complexities of adult life, such as mental health and grief, but it has a happily ever after.

April is dealing with the grief of Kier’s loss but also the fear of being seen as a failure in a tiny community where everyone has already formed an opinion of her.

This shows that people may have incorrect first impressions compared to when they learn more about a person.

There is also great mental health representation with Mal having crippling social anxiety that affects the running of a business and his ability to form the romantic connection he so desperately seeks.

I can relate as someone with anxiety myself, who may find home their comfort bubble but wishes to still be sociable with a small group of people, such as your family and friends.

Mal has a continuous push and pull between wanting to step outside of his comfort zone to be with April and the safety of the lonely life he’s created for himself.

Also, both protagonists have cute dogs, who also seem to fall in love, with April’s three legged dachshund and Mal’s golden retriever.

Lastly, you should read this book as Mal’s love for April is very sweet with the gestures he does for her and how safe they make each other feel.

by Ayla Vaughan Female First