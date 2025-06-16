A sold-out Old Trafford on a Sunday afternoon meant one thing - Soccer Aid had returned for its annual charity match.

Soccer Aid raises millions for UNICEF

Even with Soccer Aid’s founder Robbie Williams in attendance, Team England could not seal the deal.

Despite being 3-0 down at half time, the World XI won against Team England, in a close match that ended 5-4.

Who were the best players at Soccer Aid 2025?

England's Angry Ginge, however, was named player of the match.

The streamer and YouTuber put up a great defence, including an incredible save from Brazilian legend and former football player Rivaldo.

Going further and beyond, Angry Ginge recorded an assist for Team England with Jermain Defoe scoring.

This led to some on social media jokingly calling for the Brit to join Manchester United with their poor season in the Premier League.

Big Zuu (Rapper and TV star) was another great player as he scored his first Soccer Aid goal with just five minutes remaining and confirmed victory for World XI.

Mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siuuu' celebration, this was a game the comedian will remember for a long time..

More key moments from Soccer Aid 2025

Wayne Rooney’s goal, just four minutes into the game, made history, becoming the fastest in Soccer Aid history.

Jermain Defoe (former Tottenham player) also scored two goals for Team England in the second half of the match, making him the top goal scorer of all time at Soccer Aid.

Former Manchester City and United player Carlos Tevez racked up an impressive four goals in the second half, adding a competitive edge to the match.

How much money was raised by Soccer Aid 2025?

This year, an impressive £15,280,153 was raised by Soccer Aid that goes to helping the global children’s charity UNICEF.

Before the match even started, Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission had raised £2,075,564 for UNICEF.

Thompson travelled on foot and by bike, transporting the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match ball more than 260 miles from last year’s stadium, Stamford Bridge in London, to the home of this year’s match, Old Trafford in Manchester.

The money raised this year aims to help UNICEF provide safe spaces for children in times of crisis, vital vaccinations and nutrition support and the opportunity to learn.

Soccer Aid has now raised over £121 million since the first match back in 2006.