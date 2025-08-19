Celebrity Auctioneer Thomas Forrester has become a familiar face on British television, known for his expertise on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

Thomas Forrester

With over two decades in the industry, he has turned a passion for antiques into a career that captivates millions.

Beyond TV, Thomas is Director and co-owner of Special Auction Services in Newbury. From jewellery and fine art to film memorabilia, his work has brought him into contact with celebrities and collectors alike.

His knowledge and personality have made him a standout in the auction world.

In this exclusive interview with The Motivational Speakers Agency, Thomas shares how he broke into television by chance, the inspirations that shaped him, and his top tips for spotting real bargains. His journey shows why he remains one of the UK’s most trusted experts in antiques.

Q: You never planned to work in television. How did a young auctioneer from Bath end up on screen and part of Bargain Hunt’s history?

Thomas Forrester: “Purely by chance. I never wanted to be on television – I always wanted to be an auctioneer. I was working for a sale room in Bath at the time as a very junior auctioneer, aged 26. Bargain Hunt came to visit us in 2000 and asked if we could accommodate them for our next sale. My manager suggested me.

“I met the producer, bought myself a new shirt, tie and suit, and when the filming day arrived, David Dickinson walked in with his sartorial elegance. The rest is history. I can’t watch those shows back – I was so rude about the items people had bought, it’s really embarrassing.

“After the filming, I thought nothing more of it. A few months later, the producers called and said they liked me as an expert and asked if I would join Bargain Hunt. The rest is history – 21 years later, I’m still here.”

Q: Those early visits to cattle auctions clearly left a mark. Which figures or experiences most inspired your move into antiques?

Thomas Forrester: “It ties into why I wanted to be an auctioneer. My dad was a farmer and we used to farm cattle. I went with him to cattle auctions, and I was inspired by the auctioneers. They were clean, well-dressed, and in charge of everything, unlike the farmers in muddy overalls.

“I was very young, about eight or nine. My dad once told me the auctioneer was probably the richest man in the room – which wasn’t true, but it stuck with me. I didn’t sit at home watching Lovejoy, though I did watch the Antiques Roadshow.

“Nobody on TV directly inspired me, but I thought it looked like a cool job. I didn’t want to sell cattle, so antiques seemed a natural choice because I liked history and the arts.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Lindsay Lohan: the Rise, Fall and then Rise of our Favourite Child Star

Q: Spotting a hidden gem is every collector’s dream. What’s your top tip for recognising a genuine antique bargain?

Thomas Forrester: “The key is to look at the quality. Are the proportions right? Does the piece look correct? For example, with a vintage teak sideboard, are the drawers and sliding doors the right size? Quality and proportion make a big difference.

“History and provenance also add value. If something was owned by King George III, it’s going to be worth more than if it was owned by an unknown person. So my top tip is: use your eyes. Look carefully and don’t be led by your heart.”

This exclusive interview with Thomas Forrester was conducted by Megan Lupton of The Motivational Speakers Agency.