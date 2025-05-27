After recovering from a medical scare, Emma Raducanu beat Xinyu Wang in the first round of the French Open.

Emma Raducanu

The British tennis player looked to be out of the tournament as she received medical attention in a match that lasted over two and a half hours.

The former US Open Champion said she was proud of her “character, heart and fight” after coming back from losing the second set to win 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Raducanu faces the former world No. 1, Iga Swiatek, tomorrow in the second round

Nice and easy

Coco Gauff’s straight-set victory over Olivia Gadecki sees the American tennis player advance into the second round of the French Open.

Currently ranked as the world No.2, Gauff hopes to build on her performance on clay this season to compete for the Roland-Garros title.

Gauff will play the winner of Chloe Paquet and Tereza Valentova’s match.

Early exit tears

Naomi Osaka was in tears in her final press conference after a first-round exit.

Despite winning the first set against Paula Badosa, Naomi Osaka went on to suffer a straight set defeat in a 7-6,1-6,4-6 match.

Osaka looked in good form after winning the WTA Saint-Malo earlier this season and then reaching the round of 16 of the Italian Open two weeks ago, but her run in France is over.

Her opponent, Paula Badosa, moves on and will play Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

In top form

The French stars might be aligning for Jasmine Paolini and Aryna Sabalenka, who look to be building on this season’s momentum.

Sabalenka moves to the second round of the Roland-Garros after a straight-set victory over Kamila Rakhimova.

After winning the Miami Open, the Belarusian tennis player has appeared in every final since, and the French Open is shaping up to be the same story for her.

Jasmine Paolini beat Coco Gauff to become the first Italian player to win the Italian Open in 40 years last week.

Hoping to build on the championship win, Paolini will play the Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic, tomorrow afternoon.