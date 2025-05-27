After a quarter of a century as the face of the longest-running football show in the world, Gary Lineker hosted his final episode of Match of the Day this weekend.

Match of The Day Team

From presenting in his whites to an emotional farewell, the legendary presenter will be missed, but not to worry, as Lineker said, “the programme is in the best of hands”.

The BBC has announced Kelly Gates, Gabby Logan, and Mark Chapman as the hosts of Match of the Day from the start of the 2025-26 season.

Historic in its trio of presenters, the presenting duties will be split for MOTD: Champions League on Wednesdays and the flagship shows on the weekend.

Kelly Gates

With a career in football spanning over 25 years, Kelly Gates has worked with all of the major broadcasters and has been presenting Premier League football for Sky since 2017.

Gates was a regular presenter for talkSPORT, hosting the Monday evening talk show with Jason Cundy. She is a proud Liverpool fan, being the daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish.

Gabby Logan

A recognisable face for the BBC, Gabby Logan has worked for the broadcaster since 2007 and presented global sporting events such as the men’s and women’s World Cup, the Euros, and the Olympics, just to name a few.

A former rhythmic gymnast for Wales and Great Britain, Logan has been surrounded by sports her whole life.

Logan has also won ‘Sports Presenter of the Year’ four times at the Television and Radio Industries Club and in 2020, received her MBE for services to sports broadcasting.

Mark Chapman

Known as ‘Chappers’, Mark Chapman has been hosting MOTD2 since 2013.

Getting his start as a continuity announcer on BBC One and BBC Two, Chapman has gone on to present coverage on the Rio 2016 Games, the NFL Show, Rugby League and more.

Chapman also presents coverage of the Carabao Cup for Sky Sports.

The Manucurian is a Manchester United football fan and supports the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Jason Mohammad, Kelly Sommers, John Murray, and Steve Crossman will continue their roles on MOTD.

by Vanely Barumire Female First